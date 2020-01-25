Billie Eilish Tops Hottest 100, makes history with smash hit “Bad Guy”

THERE IT IS.

Billie EilishThe great track villain is the number 1 song on Triple J’s Hottest 100 from 2019 and crowns an enormous year for the American pop weapon and its chart cracker.

It is also a historic victory: Eilish is now the first female solo artist to win the national singing competition in her 30-year history. Not a bad effort for a musician who only turned 18 a few weeks ago.

Villain faced serious competition Sounds and me‘S Monstertrack Dance Monkey, which would move up to 4th place, and Denzel curry‘S Brand Like A Version Cover by Anger against the machineBulls On Parade, which finished fifth.

FlumeIs with Vera Blue, Rushing Back, gave a strong boost to second place during the countdown MallratCharlie came in third.

It’s just the latest award for Eilish, whose first album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? has taken first place in the Australian ARIA album charts.

