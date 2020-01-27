Billie Eilish tops Triple J’s hottest 200 list after her hottest 100 win

As if winning the hottest 100 and a bunch of Grammys wasn’t enough Billie Eilish managed to make history again with a Hottest 200 victory in a record weekend.

Billie Eilish is the first artist to top both the Top 100 and Top 200 lists in a single year, with my strange addiction number 101 on the list.

The news comes after breaking the record for being the youngest artist ever (and the first in 40 years) to win all four main categories at this year’s GRAMMY Awards.

My strange addiction took first place, but it wasn’t her only title in the 200s. I love you and xanny came with 107 and 159 respectively, which corresponds to a total of eight entries in the top 200 songs chosen by Triple J listeners.

The fans on Twitter absolutely loved the news and frankly, fair enough.

Billie Eilish is the queen of music. Give her every damn price.

billie eilish basically got her whole album in the hottest 100 & 200 right?

She won both 200 and 100

@billieeilish winning the hottest 100 and 200 from Triple J is so damn powerful.

Receives # 101, becomes # 1, wins four Grammys… @billieeilish

@billieeilish # 101 and # 1

