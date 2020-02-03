Billie Eilish was once afraid that he would thaw Britney Spears

% MINIFYHTML91ac2f2cf9453c722354a28d4e81e24c11%

In a new interview in the magazine, the creator of hits & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; admits to feel sorry for what the singer of & # 39; Toxic & # 39; more than ten years ago as his own fame grew.

Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish he feared he was on his way to a collapse similar to that Britney Spears& # 39; Drama of 2007 to shave your head after reaching the “lowest point” during a tour last year (19).

The 18-year-old girl became a pop phenomenon with the great success of her debut album “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, But Eilish recently admitted that her sudden fame had a huge impact on her mental health, and made its even suicidal.

Now in a new interview with Vogue from the US. UU., The musician admits that he began to sympathize with the personal problems that Spears experienced so publicly more than ten years ago, because Eilish was afraid she was destined for the same destination.

“As a fan when I was growing up, I always thought” what the hell is wrong with them? “, Eilish told her teenage idols to be out of favor when she was a child.” All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up and think they’re pretty and thin; why would they fuck him? ”

“But the bigger I get, the more I feel & # 39; Oh my God, of course they had to do that & # 39 ;.

“In my dark places I was worried about becoming the stereotype that everyone thinks every young artist will be, because how can they not do it?” She went on.

“Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried about a failure and shaving my head.”

Eilish, who suffers from Tourette syndrome and has caused damage herself in the past, has managed to achieve a healthier place mentally and emotionally, thanks to therapy and a reduced work schedule, but her pop starhood constantly impresses her, especially after she has become the youngest artist to win the four main categories at the Grammy Awards last month (January 2020).

Thinking about the revolutionary milestone of the race, the success maker noted “Bad Guy”: “That was crazy.”

And Eilish only hopes it encourages young and ambitious musicians, as he was not so long ago.

“In any case, it’s something exciting for children who make music in their room,” he said. “We are making progress there, I think: children who do not have enough money to use the studies.”

