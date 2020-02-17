[Billie Eilish Wasn’t Experience Good at the Oscars 2020 – Here’s Why]

Billie Eilish has exposed that she was ill at the 2020 Academy Awards!

The “bad guy” crooner opened up in a modern interview with New Music Everyday with Zane Lowe on Apple Audio.

“Yeah, I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance, that s- was trash,” she mentioned.

“I know, I know, and it was also, like, the Oscars is not my, um, people today, like, you know what I signify, like, it is not, I’m not used to that,” she continued. “At least the Grammys wasn’t as frightening because it was, like, artists-… and it felt like my folks, if felt like, oh, appear a bunch of artists, and, like, I knew a lot of them by now and I’d fulfilled them and they understood of me and, like-… but, like, the Oscars, I’m like, these are motion picture stars. It is accurate. Completely different, the demonstrate is so terrifying. No, no, no, no, see, no, no, it was so frightening.”

She included, “And the point is, like, I really do not typically get nervous, I do not get anxious for reveals or, like, any type of efficiency really, but that sh- was terrifying. I feel we had been completely, like, not, I imagine we had been just glad it was in excess of.”

View Billie and brother Finneas go over The Beatles‘ “Yesterday” at the present in this article!

