[billie-eilish-wears-a-obvious-visor-to-brit-awards-2020]

Billie Eilish has arrived at the 2020 BRIT Awards!

The “everything i wanted” crooner and her brother Finneas teamed up for the celebration held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England.

She donned a tan-coloured ensemble showcasing the Burberry pattern on her coat, socks, crystal clear visor, and nails.

Billie is nominated for International Female Solo Artist. She’ll also complete her James Bond concept music “No Time to Die.”

ICYMI, view the All That forged parody Billie‘s “Bad Guy” as well known villains!

FYI: Billie is donning Burberry.

20+ images within of Billie Eilish and Finneas at the event…