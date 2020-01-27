Billie Eilish Writes Grammy History by Sweeping Up the Top Four Categories | 2020 Grammys, Billie Eilish, Grammys

Billie eilish made history as the youngest and first woman to win awards in the top four categories at Grammys!

18-year-old singer won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year awards Sunday, January 26 at Staples Center in Los Angeles

The only other time an artist has won all the awards overnight is when the singer of “Sailing” Christopher cross did it in 1980. Adele is the only other artist to have won all four awards, although she did not win them all on the same evening.

When Billie accepted the last record of the year, she and her brother Finneas had just two words for their fourth acceptance speech in a row: “Thank you.”

Billie won five awards in total at the event. She also won the award for best pop vocal album.

Over 20 photos inside Billie eilish accept the prizes at the Grammys…

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB