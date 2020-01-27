Billie Eilish writes Grammy’s story by winning the “Top Four” awards

After taking all but one of her nominated gongs home at this year’s Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish made a big moment in the history of the recording academy by being not only the first woman to take home the four best prizes of the evening, but also the youngest artists to do it.

The 18-year-old was nominated for a total of six awards at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, four of which were the coveted “Top Four”. Record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

When Billie won the biggest awards of the night, he prevailed against others Lizzo. Lil Nas X. Bon Iver. Lana Del Rey. Ariana Grande, and Vampire Weekend about the big categories. She is also the second best artist to do it with the only other top four winner Christopher Cross in 1981.

Billie also took home the award for best pop vocal album and her brother / producer / key staff FINNEAS grabbed the gong for Best Engineered Album, Non Classical.

The only award she missed was the Best Pop Solo Performance, which went home with Lizzo.

I mean, the fact that she and Finneas just came back on stage together saying a simple “thank you” is enough to know that she is pretty speechless. Oh, and that perfect reaction.

And this.

Ooh and this.

Billie also did an incredible job at the awards. I am absolutely certain that they sent goosebumps over the Staples Center and the skin of everyone who was watching from home.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4a0dKG7-bo [/ embed]

Really a big night for Billie and less than 48 hours after reaching first place in the Triple J Hottest 100 countdown. So there is absolutely no denying that Billie Eilish is so talented.

The clean results of the Grammys Top Awards open up a mammoth 2020 for Billie, who wrote the theme song for the latest James Bond film and worked on a follow-up album for her debut “When We All Fall Asleep”. Where do we go?

Congratulations, William Eyelash. This is your world and we simply exist in it.

Image:

Getty Images / Rich Fury