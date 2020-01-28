Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ sampled a pedestrian crossing in Sydney

If you haven’t lived under a silent rock in the past few weeks, you know that for sure Billie Eilish has received a lot of awards. The first female solo artist to win the hottest 100? Yes. The youngest artist too? That too. How about a complete grammy sweep where you get the “Top 4” out? Sure, why not? Chuck her on the stack.

Now that Billie and her mammoth track “Bad Guy” keep winning awards, I think it’s time to bring the tune back to its humble roots and remind you that there is actually a pedestrian crossing in Sydney. Yes that’s right. Look ma – we are damn famous.

Billie spoke to Rolling Stone about the discovery she made while traveling in Sydney. “Mom and I went for a walk in Sydney. We were across the street from the hotel and the crosswalk is so small … you push it and it’s like “doop”, “doop” and I was like “this is hard”. “

What she wasn’t prepared for while waiting to cross was the inevitable sound that the green pedestrian crossing would make. It frightened her, she recorded it, called the file “grart” and Finneas finally distorted it for the “Bad Guy” drop. Voilà. We were frugal queens.

Check out the full breakdown of “Bad Guy” below. If you’re still involved in the countdown and award ceremony hype, check out all of this year’s Hottest 100 records and the full list of this year’s Grammys winners (mainly Billie, TBH, which we love).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpx2-EMfdbg (/ embed)

Image:

Rolling Stone; Getty Images / Steve Parsons – PA Images