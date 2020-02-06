Billie Eilish’s mother has voiced video game characters in ‘Mass Effect’

A composer has revealed that Billie Eilish’s mother has voiced characters in popular video game series like Mass Effect and Saints Row.

Maclaine Diemer, who composed music for the Guild Wars 2 PC game, tweeted the revelation that Maggie Baird, an established speaker and television actress, appeared in the popular Mass Effect and Saints Row series. Baird is also Eilish’s mother.

Look, I really like Billie Eilish and I’m not afraid to admit it. But do I admit that after finding out that her mother was the voice of Samara, the lawyer in Mass Effect 2 and 3, I might like her * more *? Could be…

– Maclaine Diemer (@maclainediemer) February 3, 2020

Diemer later wrote that his tweet had been “blown up overnight” and sent confirming links to Baird to various excited Twitter users who had looked into his comments.

Billie Eilish CREDIT: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

One user wrote, “I think I love Billie even more now,” while another praised Eilish for “not bringing this fact” to the bank “through her mother.

Props to Ms. Eilish for not bringing this fact to the bank.

Agent: It’s called “Billie Eilish, daughter of the voice actor behind Samara in the Mass Effect series”

Billie: No … It’s important that I do that … For myself.

– eudaimo (@eudaimo) February 4, 2020

Baird is also a musician and screenwriter and counts Curb Your Enthusiasm, The X-Files, Friends and Six Feet Under among her actors. She also wrote, co-produced and created the soundtrack for the film Life Inside Out 2013.

The voice actress portrayed Samara in Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 as a teammate with whom the players can have a romantic relationship. She has also voiced various characters in Saints Row and Saints Row 2, including Stilwater’s Resident.

Her voiceover roles in other video games include Battlezone II: Combat Commander and EverQuest II, and Anezka in Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption and Amni Rhyza in Rogue Squadron.

Eilish has been criticized in other news after he recently said in an interview that rappers “lie” in their music.

The singer is the current cover star of Vogue and brought the comments on hip-hop artists into the publication.

“Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important,” said Eilish of her use of alter ego in her songs. “There is a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs that people just lie in. There is a lot of it in rap right now, by people I know who raps. “