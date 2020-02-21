[billie-eilish’s-‘no-time-to-die’-scores-biggest-opening-week-of-all-time-for-a-bond-concept]

Billie Eilish’s official James Bond topic ‘No Time To Die’ has long gone straight in at Number Just one on this week’s Official Singles Chart and has landed the Bond franchise’s most significant at any time opening 7 days for just one of its themes.

The news also usually means that the singer has scored her to start with Uk Number One solitary.

Browse much more: Billie Eilish normally takes the stealth solution on Bond topic ‘No Time To Die’

The track, which was co-written and developed by Eilish and her brother Finneas, racked up 90,000 chart product sales across the past seven times together with 10.6 million streams.

According to the accessible Official Charts Business documents, that also will make it the major opening 7 days for a solitary so significantly this yr. Also, it is comprehended to be the most important opening week for a Bond theme of all time.

It rounds off a profitable February for Eilish, who performed the observe for the very first time at this week’s BRIT Awards where by she gained Greatest Intercontinental Feminine. Before in the thirty day period (February 12) the singer also won Best Music In The World for ‘Bad Guy’ at the NME Awards 2020.

The result usually means Billie is now the youngest artist and the initially woman to get a Bond topic to the leading of the Formal Singles Chart. Look at Eilish debut her Bond theme at the BRIT Awards down below.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2I1ZU5g1QNo?feature=oembed" title="Billie Eilish - No Time To Die (Live From The BRIT Awards, London)" width="696"></noscript>

‘No Time To Die’ is only the second Bond concept to prime the Official Singles Chart in the franchise’s 57 decades. The initial was Sam Smith’s ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ in Oct 2015, which notched up practically 70,000 chart product sales to debut at Selection Just one.

Eilish’s initial Number 1 one also saw the artist pass 1 billion audio streams across all her tracks in the British isles. At 18 yrs previous she’s one of the youngest artists to strike the streaming milestone, signing up for acts which includes Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Drake.

Official Charts chief govt Martin Talbot mentioned: “What a excellent accomplishment this is for Billie Eilish, to established new expectations for a model new Bond keep track of and split by way of by means of the 1 billion barrier for audio streams in the British isles.

“Both achievements coming in the 7 days when she was a single of the standout performers and victors at the 40th Brit Awards. She is a celebrity who is evidently ‘Licensed To Win’.”

Earlier today (February 21), the singer also provided her ideas on who she thinks should play James Bond after Daniel Craig.