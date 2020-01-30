Billie Joe Armstrong wants Green Day to record the sixth album “Warning” again

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he wanted the band to re-record their sixth album, Warning.

The record, which was released in 2000, incorporated the trio of folk, acoustic and pop music into their established pop-punk sound. It received positive reviews, but did not achieve the same commercial success as its predecessors.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, in which Armstrong was asked to discuss 15 songs from the entire band’s career, he focused on the main single “Minority” of the album.

“I would like to go back and re-record the album,” said Armstrong. “I want to go back and just do everything more live because I think ‘minority’ live is much better than it came out on the album. But that’s just one of the things you think about too much. “

As he went deeper into the album, he remembered, “I started playing more acoustic guitar and I really wanted to have more for ‘Warning’. And there was a lot of bad pop punk too, and I wanted to go against that genre. It felt like the next step. “

Green Day are currently preparing to release their thirteenth album “Father Of All Motherfuckers”. A track list for the album, which will be released on February 7, appeared online earlier this month.

The band recently made an appearance during an NHL all-star game in which they saw a trend on Twitter after Armstrong’s explosive gossip broke through the station’s censorship.