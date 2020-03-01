billionaire-tom-steyer-drops-out-of-presidential-race

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tom Steyer is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

The billionaire activist designed the announcement Saturday night time following a disappointing end in the South Carolina major. Joe Biden notched his initially key get in the point out, when Democratic entrance-runner Bernie Sanders finished 2nd.

Steyer experienced been concentrating most of his campaign’s endeavours on South Carolina, where by a high share of the Democratic voters is black. He spent additional time in the point out than any other applicant, generally mentioning his guidance for reparations and equalization of what he sees as race-based mostly injustices in education, health treatment and the setting.

Steyer stated that at this point, “truthfully, I can not see a path in which I can gain the presidency.”

He reported he acquired into the race for the reason that he didn’t feel racial injustice was staying tackled in the region. He said he will go on to function to tackle that situation. He also thanked his supporters and pledged that he would in no way overlook South Carolina, in which he concentrated most of his presidential attempts.

“The people who have endorsed me have stood up in a quite pink condition wherever I have observed matters that have broken my heart,” Steyer said.

He additional: “I’m not leaving. We are now functioning to figuring out methods to make sure that we continue to be in South Carolina.”

The 62-year-old hails from California, exactly where he began his individual expenditure agency, Farallon Cash, but remaining to emphasis on politics, environmental advocacy and philanthropy.

In 2013, he established NextGen The us, a grassroots, “a nonprofit team that combats weather modify, encourages social justice and improves participation in our democracy by means of voter registration and grassroots arranging.”

He’s built headlines for his nonprofit, “Require to Impeach,” which centered on efforts to President Donald Trump.

Seven candidates remain in the Democrats’ quest to come across the strongest feasible nominee to take on Trump in November.