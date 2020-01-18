Billions worth of US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was allowed to postpone the disclosure of financial data

WASHINGTON – Billionaire Michael Bloomberg does not have to publicly disclose its finances until the end of March after voters took part in Super Tuesday elections in more than a dozen states.

Presidential candidates must disclose their investments, businesses, and income streams. Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, is the only Democrat who is looking for the White House and has not yet submitted any documents to publicly disclose his documents.

And under an extension granted to him by the Bundestag election commission on Friday – the second that Bloomberg received – he can postpone her release until March 20.

Timing is important as Bloomberg no longer runs election campaigns in countries like Iowa and New Hampshire and instead relies heavily on later competitions, such as Super Tuesday on March 3rd, for finances until it provides voters with information after these crucial competitions denied how much it is worth – and how it invests its money.

“Mr. Bloomberg … has gone to great lengths to prepare his report. However, due to the complexity of its holdings and the need to obtain certain information from third parties, Mr. Bloomberg requires additional time to collect and review his financial information and to close his report complete and submit, ”wrote his lawyer Lawrence H. Norton in a letter to the FEC.

Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen declined to comment. Bloomberg has promised to publish its tax returns – a decade-long tradition for presidential candidates until Republican Donald Trump refused to do so in the 2016 election campaign – but has not announced when.

Bloomberg, who has long considered a White House offer, sits on a sprawling economic empire and is valued at over $ 50 billion, making him easily the richest candidate in the competition.

He has been laying the foundation for a campaign for months and has flooded the primary states with radio and television advertising worth over $ 200 million since its launch in November.