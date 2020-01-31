Billtrust teams with CSI for B2B payments

divide

divide

divide

divide

Billtrust, a company for the automation of accounts receivable transactions (AR) and the B2B solution for payment transactions, has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI) and this into Billtrust’s Business Payments Network (BPN) integrated to help customers automate delivery payments to suppliers around the network, according to a publication.

CSI will also give BPN access to various financial institutions that also operate on the platform. BPN is a supplier-driven platform that facilitates electronic payment delivery and enables both corporate buyers and financial customers to deliver their payments directly to an acceptance platform for suppliers.

“With BPN, complex financial and payment data can be seamlessly scaled and, at the same time, suppliers and buyers can be coordinated. Participating buyers and financial institutions can also simplify the automation of payments by accessing BPN’s supplier directory, a transparent listing of supplier payment preferences.

Nick Babinsky, vice president and general manager of Business Payments Network at Billtrust, said he looks forward to an accidental partnership with CSI.

“We have long recognized CSI as an AP innovator that is continuously increasing the volume of suppliers in our network,” said Babinsky. “We are pleased to officially announce that we will partner with CSI as they expand BPN supplier access to their corporate customers and financial institutions.”

BPN, founded in 2018, has continuously expanded and expanded its suppliers and network partners. More than a million transactions were processed through the network, as well as bills totaling more than $ 275 billion.

“Seamless integration with Billtrust’s Business Payments Network offers our customers more ways to deliver supplier payments and strengthen trade relationships,” said David Disque, president of CSI. “Billtrust is the leading provider of accounts receivable solutions and has revolutionized digital B2B payments with BPN. I am therefore delighted to add them to our growing list of strategic technology partners.”

CSI has a number of functions for its payment platform, including “CSI Paysystems, CSI Travel, CSI Go, CSI Connect, CSI Invoice, fuel cards with a global fleet and white label licenses for banks”.

