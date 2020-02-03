Billy Corgan says Smashing Pumpkins will release a double album this year

Speaking to Tennessean, Corgan said, “In many ways, this is the first real album (since reunification) that we crouched on and made a classic:“ Let’s throw everything on the wall and see what happens. “Record pumpkins,” he says before announcing the length and arrival date. “I’ve been working on it for over a year. There are currently 21 songs and we will release it as a double this year.

Smashing pumpkin front man Billy Corgan. (Image: Getty)

“This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, Machina, on which I, James and Jimmy have been working on for a long time. It has a larger conceptual base and probably a wider range of music. “

He continued: “The last one was as follows:” Let’s just jump in, pick up a few things very quickly and let it be as it is. “I’m happy because we are somehow back on track to take a risk and try to bring something new to the table instead of just emulating what we are known for. “

NME’s four-star review of “Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 said that” Pumpkins’ comeback album is not pasties from the 90s, but a showcase for artistic songcraft. “