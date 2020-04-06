A coroner concert called “One World: Together at Home” has been announced, featuring Billy Eilish, Paul McCartney and Chris Martin.

Curated by Lady Gaga and host of American talk shows Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the event will take place on April 18 and will be broadcast live on US television networks ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as broadcast online.

The adapted version of the concert will be broadcast on the BBC next day (April 19), featuring exclusive performances by British artists and interviews with frontline staff.

Additional performances from the World Broadcast will be shown on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19 April.

WHO will be a special guest at today’s # COVID19 press conference: @ladygaga join us to announce

The One World: #TogetherAtHome virtual virtual global April 18, 2020.

15. 3.30pm GMT

– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 6, 2020

The cast includes Gaga, Eilish and her brother Phineas, McCartney, Martin, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Gemma, who support the COVID-19 Response Fund, which is supported by the UN Foundation. Stevie Wonder, Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Alanis Morrisett, Berne Boy, Andrea Bocelli, Lizzo, J. Balvin, Casey Musgroves, John Keith Urban Elton, John Legends and Lang Lang.

Other names to appear are David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Carrie Washington, Shah Rukh Khan and cast members.

Meanwhile, American football is set to lead a virtual music festival as part of the Minecraft video game in support of the coronavirus fund.

Organized by Open Pit and Anamanaguchi, the Nether Meant Festival will take place on Saturday (April 11) in Minecraft from 6:00 EST (UK time).

American football will be replenished with virtual artists who will also perform with Baths, HANA and Anamanaguchi. The festival will be held in a fictional Minecraft space called Elsewither, based out of a Brooklyn location elsewhere.