Billy Eilish says she’s at “the easiest time of my life”

Billy Elish has reflected on her best career choices so far and said she wanted to “live in the moment”, stating that she was now at “the time I like best.”

Singer “When do we all fall asleep, where are we going?” She spoke to Telekom Electronic Beats for a new podcast, which was recently recorded at her Los Angeles home via video chat during the current coronavirus lock.

During the interview, Eilish said that adhering to her “own ideas and procedures” for her videos and artwork, as well as keeping music in the home with her brother Phineas, was one of the best career decisions to date.

“I think maybe I’m sticking to my own ideas and procedures for videos like this, all my ideas for works of art,” she said. “I think the other one is like making music with my brother, not a bunch of rands. There’s nothing wrong with that: it’s just simple for me, I don’t think it would end well.”

Eilish also referred to the advice she once received about saying “no” – this is the most powerful thing to say, no more than a million times more than that.

“I think my brother and I have really used it for years and realized that it is so, no need to say yes. Even if you are going to give you more money, this is how you should do what you think will help you, or you think it suits you. “

Then Eilish said in an interview that she did not want to “rely on me” looking too far into the future, preferring to “just live in the moment and not worry about what the future holds.”

“But not so much that I like to ruin my life because of it,” she added. “Obviously, I always think about my actions and how they affect the world and people, so I’ll never just say, ‘Oh fuck, I’m not worried about my future.’ “I don’t care about my future, I just don’t want me to think about it all the time.

“I think it’s too much [yes], I think it’s better for me to just stay in the moment and be in what I am, because I am now, like, a prime time in my life. You know, I don’t want to sell it. “

Later this month, Eilish will take part in a concert hosted by Lady Gaga to try to raise money for the COVID-19 United Nations Response Fund.