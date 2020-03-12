Billy Elishama postpones “Where are we going?” tour dates on the flash karanavirusa

Billy Elishama confirmed the rest of the March dates of the North American stage of the world tour, “Where are we going” postponed due to the outbreak karanavirusa.

On Monday (March 10) a pop star began to work in Miami. In April, she plans to play a series of concerts, which remain intact in the time of writing.

The March show in the tour has officially been postponed “until further notice” after previous reports have suggested to cancel all Live Nation tours. Tour “We are” promoting “Live Nation”.

In a press release Eylish said: “I’m so bored doing it, but we need to move those dates that all were safe we ​​will let you know if they can be transferred Please stay healthy I love you….”

Date of travel to the following:

March 2020

13 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

15 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

16 – Newark, New Jersey Prudential Center

18 – Washington, DC, the center of the capital

19 – Boston, Masachuzel, TD Garden

20 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

23 – Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars Arena

24 – Chicago, IL, United Center

25 – Indianapolis, Indiana Bankers

27 – Nashville, Texas, Bryzhstovn Arena

28 – St. Louis, Missouri, the business center

Currently, the British Concert Eilish, which start in Manchester on July 21 will be continued according to plan.

At the date of the opening of a world tour, “Where are we going?” In Miami, the singer sent a powerful message of disapproval of the body in the video that came out in the author’s time. Talking movies – Elishama present in robe before she appeared on the bra and plunges into the water – she called those who shamed her, asking: “The body, from which I was born – it’s not what you wanted?

“When I wear what is comfortable, I’m not a woman. When I shed layers, I stretch. Though you have never seen in my body, you still try it and judge for it. Why?”

Eilish – the last musician who postpone or cancel the tour dates on the karanavirusa flash. Artists, including Avril Lavigne, The Who, Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals, all the women to cancel or postpone the upcoming show in the past few days due to illness.