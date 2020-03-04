billy-gilmour-is-the-chelsea-wonderkid-who-starred-in-opposition-to-liverpool-and-aiming-to-be-a-part-of-lionel-messi-and-cristiano-ronaldo-as-world’s-most-effective

Chelsea might have beaten Liverpool – quickly – but all the chat was about teenage midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The 18-12 months-outdated was the heartbeat of the Blues’ engine place and gave Fabinho a torrid time as the Leading League leaders shed the FA Cup fifth spherical match two- at Stamford Bridge.

Getty Images – Getty Teen Gilmour was superb as Chelsea defeated Liverpool

Gilmour, who joined from Rangers for a charge of about £500,000 in 2017, was man of the match and has taken all the plaudits.

Cesc Fabregas, the former Chelsea, Spain and Arsenal midfielder, evidently appreciated what he noticed and tweeted to say he imagined he was fantastic.

“Personality on the ball, intelligence in his determination creating, usually making angles to provide himself and has that bit of aggression in him which is extremely critical specially in the Premier League,” he explained.

Previous England captain Alan Shearer was a further to hail the youngster.

“Jorginho is now suspended for the following couple of games, so he’s put in a general performance that is stated to the manager: ‘You have to preserve me in this crew,’” he said, while Tony Cascarino mentioned his tenaciousness reminded him of Roy Keane.

The emergence of Gilmour is symbolic of the new dawn at Chelsea below Frank Lampard, a supervisor who is not fearful to put faith in the young gamers at his disposal.

But what else do we know about him?

one. He has attracted fascination from the major boys

In 2016, numerous of the elite sides all around Europe took recognize of Gilmour, who was shining at youth stage as a 16-yr-old.

It is considered ​Manchester United, ​Man City, ​Real Madrid and ​Barcelona were all monitoring the development of the youngster, but a journey to Chelsea’s Cobham teaching advanced persuaded him to sign up for the west London club.

“He will be and is previously a pretty, extremely enjoyable expertise,” former Chelsea and Scotland ace Pat Nevin mentioned. “Chelsea admirers will undoubtedly see much more of him in the coming decades.

“Up in Scotland, nonetheless, his capability is not unknown. In simple fact there was a lot despair at Rangers and in Scotland generally when he was brought to Chelsea.

“There was a concern he could get misplaced in the big churn of talent that is below and in truth the Premier League in general.”

Chelsea will now have to nurture him to make positive he life up his probable.

Getty Photos – Getty Gilmour ran the display in midfield and brought about Liverpool all kinds of challenges

two. He often performs earlier mentioned his age team

Gimour was promoted to Rangers’ Less than-20s side when he was just 15 and just after his expertise turned evident, he was rapidly rapid-tracked to the senior facet.

He highlighted in provisional matchday squads for Rangers and also highlighted routinely for Scotland’s Less than-21s.

He capped his to start with year by scoring in a successful the FA Youth Cup final and was rewarded with a connect with-up to the Scotland Under-21 squad for the 2018 Toulon Match – even while he was however only 16.

Not only that, he was awarded the Youthful Player of the Match award as Scotland completed fourth.

At ​Chelsea, Gilmour has liked lots of actively playing time with the Under-23s setup and designed his senior and Premier League debut on 31 August 2019 in opposition to Sheffield United in advance of making his entire debut a lot less than a month later in opposition to Grimsby Town in the 7-1 Carabao Cup victory.

3. He is a artistic diamond

As Fabregas gushed, Gilmour is a participant with great video game intelligence and awareness. He is extremely versatile as he is relaxed in both equally a deep-lying job, as a box-to-box midfelder, or in the no.10 slot.

Just one of the most spectacular options of the midfielder is his composure on the ball. He has the skill to choose out the proper passes less than tension, though dictating the tempo of the video game.

He could turn into a valuable member of Lampard’s squad, must any of Chelsea’s other solutions are unsuccessful to impress in midfield.

four. He’s not just a playmaker

Though Gilmour will undoubtedly will need to bulk up if he is to glow in the Premier League, the youngster isn’t scared to put his entire body on the line to recuperate possession.

He is by no implies N’Golo Kante, but he will under no circumstances shirk from the physical aspect of the sport and will do his utmost to get the ball again for his group.

His willingness to have the ball at his ft can see his mood get the far better of him from time to time, but the Stamford Bridge trustworthy will relish a player who provides his all for the staff and isn’t scared to display enthusiasm on the pitch.

Towards Liverpool, he was thrown in the deep stop without the need of any troubles.

“In the initially 15 minutes he just set the normal for the activity, just having on it, having that internal perception and dictating the pace of the midfield,” Tony Cascarino informed talkSPORT.

“Without seeking to go over the top, for the reason that I’m as responsible as everybody of doing this and finding energized about what you see, but I don’t forget Keane staying very similar at this age.

“Roy Keane demanded the ball, he was a fearless footballer.”

Getty Images – Getty Gilmour has the struggle to grow to be the finest in the planet in his placement

5. He has one aim in soccer

Breaking by way of to the to start with workforce is generally a rarity for children at Chelsea, but Gilmour possesses the ambition and generate to make it to the leading – just like his manager did.

The Scot once advised ​BBC Sport that he only has one aim in football to be a part of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and grow to be known as the very best in the entire world.

“I think each kid’s aspiration ought to be that.

“If somebody is better than me, I want to be superior than them. I’ve always experienced a winning mentality and I hate dropping, so when I see somebody carrying out far better, I need to match them.”

It is distinct Gilmour isn’t just content material with profitable matches. He needs to carry out on the pitch and achieve items that genuinely stand out to the crowd at Stamford Bridge.

getty

Lampard is Chelsea’s all-time main goalscorer and Gimour will be hoping to emulate the results of his favourite player

6. He charges Lampard more than Steven Gerrard

Gilmour wasted minimal time to pick out Lampard as his favorite participant, and he did so perfectly right before the Englishman was even close to staying named the new supervisor at Stamford Bridge.

And whilst it is no surprise he believes Lampard is a greater participant than Liverpool legend Gerrard, it will no doubt delight Blues supporters.

He now has the opportunity to operate together with his hero Lampard, who will certainly be ready to go on some of his broad soccer awareness.