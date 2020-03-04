‘Billy Gilmour reminds me of Roy Keane – he’s so tenacious’, claims Tony Cascarino after Chelsea teen shines in FA Cup get more than Liverpool

Tony Cascarino has joined the symphony of praise for Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour, declaring his shining efficiency in opposition to Liverpool reminded him of former teammate Roy Keane.

The 18-year-aged bossed Tuesday’s 2- victory at Stamford Bridge as the Blues dumped the Leading League champions-elect out the FA Cup, and he was deservedly named man of the match.

The Rangers youth academy graduate was only promoted to Chelsea’s senior squad on a lasting basis three weeks ago, possessing created just 6 appearances for the London club so much.

Getty Visuals – Getty Billy Gilmour did not shy absent from acquiring caught in on Liverpool’s major guns

But you would not have guessed from his exhibit, which from the opening moments observed him fly into tackles, continue to keep pace with Liverpool’s swift attackers and generate the ball into dangerous parts.

Whilst a ton of the focus has been on Liverpool’s remarkable dip in variety, obtaining now lost a few of their previous 4 video games, there has also been plenty of praise for Scottish ace Gilmour.

Alan Shearer reported he was ‘absolutely magnificent’, goalscorer Ross Barkley praised his ‘brilliant’ performance as ‘not a surprise’, although Frank Lampard lauded him as ‘immaculate’.

And Cascarino has also hailed the youngster and states Gilmour’s performance reminded him of a certain no-nonsense Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend.

“He was thrown in the deep finish and unquestionably swam, he did not have an problem at all,” said the former Chelsea striker on the Sporting activities Breakfast.

“In the very first 15 minutes he just established the standard for the recreation, just getting on it, owning that inner belief and dictating the pace of the midfield.

“Without seeking to go around the prime, because I’m as responsible as all people of carrying out this and acquiring energized about what you see, but I recall Keane getting very similar at this age.

“Roy Keane demanded the ball, he was a fearless footballer.

AFP or licensors Billy Gilmour’s tenacity and boldness on the ball versus Liverpool reminded Tony Cascarino of his previous Republic of Eire teammate Roy Keane

“When I first observed him at Nottingham Forest and then when he got in the Ireland squad, Roy just enjoyed obtaining the ball, he demanded it, ‘give me it’.

“Billy Gilmour did that. Roy was tenacious and Billy Gilmour confirmed that as nicely previous night.

“Keane was a very little bit older when he to start with came more than from Eire, but if I’m comparing that to what I’m seeing from an 18-calendar year-previous, Roy had that tenacity in his activity exactly where he just required the ball and hardly ever shirked anything at all.

“That’s what Gilmour did final evening.”

Blues manager Lampard remarked that Gilmour is ‘small in stature but enormous in talent’ after his remarkable display screen versus Jurgen Klopp’s facet.

He confirmed up just about every single one of Liverpool’s gamers in a performance that was as effervescent as the Reds’ was sloppy and drab.

Getty Photographs – Getty Billy Gilmour was named guy of the match in just his 2nd commence of the time for Chelsea

And even however Klopp’s aspect had a variety of their keys players lacking – he built 7 adjustments – and ended up obviously not at their most effective, Lampard insists Gilmour is a lot more than ready to be competing at the major stage just about every week.

“I’ve acquired absolute trust in Billy,” claimed the Chelsea manager.

“I don’t forget when he initially came in against Sheffield United, we drew the recreation and people questioned this kid who appears to be like a 15-yr-aged. I keep in mind someone individually expressing that to me.

“But I’ve no issue with him due to the fact if he’s little in stature he’s massive in temperament, and also big in expertise.

“For me, for a midfield player I have a lot of inquiries.

“Do you want to get the ball in all positions, in all moments? Sure, he does. Do you want to make angles, can you decide on the proper go? Yes, he commonly does. Will you place your foot in? Indeed, he does.

“He does all the proper factors, and he’s humble. All his family members had been listed here tonight, I think his nan and granddad have been down from Scotland.

“And what a general performance not just as a youngster coming into the team, that’s just one degree – he performed like a leading-class participant going up versus top rated-course gamers. So it was a excellent efficiency.

“Billy showed today that he’s absolutely relaxed at this stage. If he can perform like he performed tonight, he can get himself in and all around the staff now.

“The purpose he moved from the academy to the initially-group making not too long ago, to train with us all the time, is mainly because of the excellent of player he is.

“He’s completed himself no damage tonight with an immaculate overall performance, a outstanding functionality.”

Listen to a clip of Tony Cascarino on talkSPORT, above…