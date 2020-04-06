Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day covers “Manic Monday” by The Bangles

Green Day frontman Billy Joe Armstrong has shared the cover of The Bangles classic hit Manic Monday – you can watch it below.

The performance is the latest in Armstrong’s “No Fun Mondays” quarantine sessions, where the musician also hosts Tommy James and the Shondells track “I Think We Are One Now” and Johnny Tunders Memory.

In this week’s issue, Armstrong joined forces – albeit in his living rooms – with “Bangles” contestant Susanna Hoffs. Each playing electric guitar, the couple delivered a rock-soaked spin on Prince’s single.

In an accompanying vintage movie, Armstrong sits on the couch while his dog follows the pillow from behind. Meanwhile, Hofs – on backing vocals – jumps around different corners of the living room.

In addition to exploring new covers, Armstrong also uses his extra hours to work on Green Day material. In his recent interview, the frontman revealed that he “wrote a lot of music” while blocking the coronavirus.

“I had all these tunes, and I wrote like six songs because it all happens,” he explained.

Last week Green Day released their unexpected new remix-EP “Otis Big Guitar Mix” – consisting of new mix tracks from the trio of albums by “Uno” / “Dos” / “Do”.