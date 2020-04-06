Billy Joe Armstrong says he wrote six new Green Day songs during the lock

Billy Joe Armstrong revealed that he wrote six new Green Day songs while blocking a coronavirus.

The frontman was busy locking down, having his own “No Fun Mondays” sessions and taking part in a recent concert by Elton John, coronavirus.

Talking to Kerrang! Armstrong said he also “wrote a lot of music” to spend time at home.

“I had all these tunes, and I wrote like six songs because it all happens,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to meet Mike (Brunt, bass) and Tre (Cool, drums), but I told them to make sure they were quarantined, and then I hope we can go back to the studio with (producer of “Father of All …” by Boot Walker.

Green Day (Photo: Getty)

Armstrong added that he also spends his time indoors watching the Office, as well as “reviewing all my punk rock documentaries, trying to get a little read here and hang out with my dogs.”

“I feel lost in all this,” he added. “I think a lot of people are trying to do everything right and be with their family and friends as much as they can.

“It was difficult because at first I couldn’t see (my two sons) Joey or Jacob when they were touring Europe. We had to keep our distance and it was me and him (his wife) Adrienne. When you divorce, you understand that we take for granted some of the things that matter most to us. “

Last week Green Day released their unexpected new remix-EP “Otis Big Guitar Mix” – consisting of new mix tracks from the trio of “Uno” / “Dos” / “Tré” albums.