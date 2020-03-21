Billy Joe Saunders apologises for laughing more than coronavirus airline call which noticed Josh Taylor and Ben Davison pulled off flight

Billy Joe Saunders has built a community apology following laughing above a suspected coronavirus problem involving a person of his close friends.

The WBO super-middleweight winner place up a movie on Saturday in which he admitted to contacting an airline and informing them his pal experienced been emotion unwell before his flight home from the US.

Saunders claimed the simply call was severe, not a prank, and it resulted in his mate remaining pulled off his flight, together with trainer Ben Davison and campmate Josh Taylor who were traveling home with him.

Billy Joe experienced previously been out in American training with Davison, Taylor and the unnamed mate ahead of all boxing occasions were being put on keep as a final result of the pandemic.

The 30-calendar year-previous mentioned in his video: “Just wanted to apparent a pair of difficulties up that I’ve viewed flying about social media now. A single of my finest mates was in camp with me, meant to fly back again with me yesterday.

“He didn’t fly again for the reason that he felt a minimal bit badly, woke up this early morning feeling in a bit worse placement. Anyway he made his decision to go back. I did not want him to go back.

Getty

Saunders is the WBO tremendous-middleweight winner

“He was likely with Ben Davison, who of course trains me and stablemate Josh Taylor. In any case they pulled him off the flight once I built them knowledgeable.

“When they pulled him off the flight he experienced his check and thank God he did not have coronavirus. Like I say, it is absolutely nothing to be laughed at, a member of my household has just been diagnosed with it in the previous 24 hrs.

“But after the seriousness was long gone and I understood he did not have it, then it grew to become a little bit of a joke that he skipped his flight.

“I’m quite humiliated about laughing about that for the reason that among mates it is okay but it’s obtaining out to the public’s ears. So I just want to apologise to the public if it is offended you.”