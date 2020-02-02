Billy Joe Saunders beats Canelo Alvarez over potential Ryota Murata fight before “talks end”

Billy Joe Saunders beats Canelo Alvarez over potential Ryota Murata fight before

Billy Joe Saunders fought in Canelo Alvarez for trying to arrange a fight with Ryota Murata in Japan next.

It was initially reported that the Brit was a pioneer in May when it came to boxing’s biggest star. Then stories appeared that suggested Canelo had Murata in mind.

Canelo Alvarez is generally considered the best boxer in the world today

The Japanese “middle” middleweight WBA owner doesn’t have the most attractive record on paper with 16: 2 (13 KO), but it’s worth nothing to avenge both defeats with stop wins.

Murata is also Olympic champion at the Games in London 2012 and thus a big star in Japan.

Saunders said: “Very bad fight for the fans. Two out of 18 losses, he is a journeyman. DAZN has to look at this and say: “F *** off Ginger Pubes.”

Regarding the smaller “regular” WBA belt that many don’t think is a real world championship title, BJS added, “Put it in the trash.”

Billy Joe Saunders is the WBO super middleweight champion

Now, however, some positive news has surfaced for Saunders when a report of the ESPN allegations between Canelo and Murata has ended and the fight is over.

BJS and his colleague, Brit Callum Smith, are considered the two leaders in Canelo.

