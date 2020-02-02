Billy Joe Saunders beats Canelo Alvarez over potential Ryota Murata fight before “talks end”

Billy Joe Saunders fought in Canelo Alvarez for trying to arrange a fight with Ryota Murata in Japan next.

It was initially reported that the Brit was a pioneer in May when it came to boxing’s biggest star. Then stories appeared that suggested Canelo had Murata in mind.

Tom Hogan – Hogan Photos / Golden Boy

Canelo Alvarez is generally considered the best boxer in the world today

PROCEDURE

Fury’s ex-trainer brilliantly explains tiny mistakes Wilder brought down

‘COWARD’

Dillian Whyte tears up Andy Ruiz Jr. in a brutal Instagram insult video

INCIDENT

Gervonta Davis seems to be physically gripping a woman while playing basketball

risk

Fury admits worrying that Wilder suffered a horror cut before the rematch

smoke

Dillian Whyte destroys Andy Ruiz Jr. on Instagram after the former champion declined to fight

clout

“It was like a murder scene” – Wilder remembers that he was convinced that he had defeated Fury

Memory Lane

I watch Tyson vs Francis 20 years later … with Julius Francis

hype

Wilder rejects Fury’s prediction and promises to break the hammer in the rematch

future plans

AJ plans to fight Wilder vs Fury 2 winner after Pulev, says Hearn

millions

Hearn talks to former NFL star about a seven-figure boxing deal

The Japanese “middle” middleweight WBA owner doesn’t have the most attractive record on paper with 16: 2 (13 KO), but it’s worth nothing to avenge both defeats with stop wins.

Murata is also Olympic champion at the Games in London 2012 and thus a big star in Japan.

Saunders said: “Very bad fight for the fans. Two out of 18 losses, he is a journeyman. DAZN has to look at this and say: “F *** off Ginger Pubes.”

Regarding the smaller “regular” WBA belt that many don’t think is a real world championship title, BJS added, “Put it in the trash.”

Ed Mulholland / Matchroom

Billy Joe Saunders is the WBO super middleweight champion

Now, however, some positive news has surfaced for Saunders when a report of the ESPN allegations between Canelo and Murata has ended and the fight is over.

BJS and his colleague, Brit Callum Smith, are considered the two leaders in Canelo.