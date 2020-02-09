Billy Joe Saunders defends Dave Allen after fans raise charges against him

World Boxing News 02.09.2020

📸 Amanda Westcott / Dave Thompson

World champion Billy Joe Saunders jumped into Dave Allen’s heavyweight defense after fans claimed that a fix had taken place in his recent fight.

Allen stopped Dorian Darch in three rounds after working through the applications for the last two rounds.

“The White Rhino” exploded in life and accusations of something unpleasant, and then hit social media.

The comments say: “Getting into the fight with Dave Allen? It looks like someone is very interested in winning in round 3 at Betfair.

3 minutes before the first bell, was Allen suspended in the 3rd on Sky Bet Fix?

Was an obvious fix, the first 2 rounds were embarrassing, then immediately in the 3rd, Allen becomes aggressive and Darch says “keep going” and falls on the canvas after hitting the body. Then there is that.

Let me clarify that, there was a steam train on RD3 Allen and the first two rounds that Allen hit his punches, and as soon as the third round started he turned it up and easily won one of the worst fix jobs I had through KO ever seen in my life.

When Saunders saw the tweets target Allen and Darch, he denied that Doncaster De La Hoya would attempt to do so.

Reading Dave Allen’s fight has been fixed. Plz stop talking shit people always trying to bring people in this world, he won his fight fairly and honestly against an opponent who has taken some big hits and is limited in why he should do so at this point if he is in one bigger fight

– billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) February 9, 2020

“Reading Dave Allen’s fight has been fixed. Please stop talking ***, ”said the two-time world champion. “People always try to bring people down in this world.

“He won his fight fairly and fairly against an opponent who scored a few big goals and was limited. Why should he do this at this stage when he was in a bigger fight? “

title fight

With his latest win, Allen is back in the national championship fight after beating David Price.

The 27-year-old was advised to rethink his career after the O2 Arena bruise. Allen decided to return and lower his goals.

A tear on the Lonsdale Belt is now possible. Only one time Daniel Dubois or Joe Joyce leave later in the year.