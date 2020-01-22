Billy Joe Saunders responds to Canelo green light for May 2nd

Phil Jay 01/22/2020

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has confirmed to WBN his interest in competing against Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas on May 2.

Undefeated Saunders is determined to put his title on the line after learning exclusively from WBN that the Mexican has the green light as a potential opponent.

In addition to Gennadiy Golovkin and a few other considerations, Saunders is now able to attend a major event at the Cinco de Mayo.

WBN also knows that Saunders was the first choice for Canelo.

Once the four-weight world champion meets with his team to discuss the options, Saunders will be a key candidate for the slot’s landing.

In a short conversation with WBN earlier this week, Saunders even announced that Golden Boy Promotions and promoter Eddie Hearn might already be in contact.

“I haven’t heard anything about Canelo yet. I think Eddie still has it,” said Saunders exclusively told World Boxing News,

“I’ve already bought my lottery ticket (because of a massive fight with Canelo). So I have to check my numbers.

“We’ll see a hundred percent what I’m made of if we can make this fight,” he added.

Golovkin

Canelo against Golovkin III is a major threat to the chance that the Briton will be elected. The DAZN network, which owns the rights to Canelos events, has made a trilogy one of its main priorities for 2020.

Building a new stadium on the famous Strip can also help Saunders on his mission. Canelo hopes to be the first headliner there in September. The Cinnamon One needs a superior opponent at all times at the 70,000 capacity point.

This is where Golovkin could come from. Any case deal would leave Saunders with a free run on the upcoming date.

Other competitors are Matchooms Demetrius Andrade and Dmitry Bivol. Plus Stablemate Jaime Munguia. And as always, whoever has a belt and a challenge for Canelo.

However, Saunders has a better chance than ever to stand in the opposite corner of the 29-year-old champion.

Others will be announced at the end of the month. Canelo handler Oscar De La Hoya usually likes to do things for the Mexican weekend before the season starts in February.

