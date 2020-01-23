Billy Joe Saunders ridicules Chris Eubank Jr. after finding out that his home had broken into

Billy Joe Saunders has shown no sympathy for Chris Eubank Jr. after hearing about a burglary in his home.

Eubank Jr. released a video on social media on Thursday, revealing that he had been broken into.

Getty

Chris Eubank Jr. was beaten by Billy Joe Saunders in 2014

The couple remain rivals and still have to fight

The Brighton middleweight disappointedly revealed that he had lost many items of clothing after his rear window was broken to allow thieves access.

The debt went through numerous rooms in his house, apparently taking with him a variety of items that they believed would bring a reasonable financial return.

However, Eubank Jr. ridiculed them for missing some of his most valuable possessions, including a stunning watch that was in the pocket of a jacket that they had tossed aside.

He also posted video surveillance of the incident.

When Eubank Jr.’s old rival Saunders found out about the situation, he used social media to mock him.

In a tweet to the promoters at Eubank Jr, he said: “PBC, please sort out your fighter by date.

“He is now making fake insurance claims, which is fraud in the UK.”

Traveler Saunders followed with a second tweet claiming someone had broken into his house too, with the image of a broken caravan.