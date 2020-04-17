Billy McFarland Needs Early Release From His Own Status-plagued Federal Government

Billy McFarland, architect of a turbulent history Fyre Festival, was asked to be released early from prison, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He is currently serving a jail sentence of six years for fraud in Elkton, Ohio, federal agriculture.

His lawyer argued in a letter to the court that his asthma and allergies “put him at greater risk for catching and suffering from serious or serious disease. . ” The statement continued that McFarland was not a “public safety threat” and was “at low risk of being sued” for his financial crimes because he “had family support.” . “

McFarland was the man who couldn’t keep himself out of the envelope without arrest, but couldn’t help trying. He managed to get a second scam when he was convicted of his fraudulent activities even though he “supported the family.” Still, it is difficult to feel fortunate about it. Prisoners are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Currently on Rikers Island in New York, for example, the virus is believed to have an infection rate of more than 8% compared to the city average of 1.36%. Most of the prisoners in the Rikers are, like McFarland, wrongdoers, imprisoned for something like a crime. On Tuesday, four of McFarland’s close friends in Ohio died from the disease as well.

Several key figures in the judicial system over the past year have also demanded the release. R. Kelly was denied this month. Tekashi69, He was sentenced from December to 24 months after pleading guilty to the charges against the former, granted early release and now performs “house arrest” at an unspecified location (he was scheduled for release in August). His attorneys also flag the rapper’s asthma.

