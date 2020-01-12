Billy Porter and Morena Baccarin take part in the second season of ‘Twilight Zone’

Loading...

Billy Porter will be a guest in “The Twilight Zone” this year. File photo by Christine Chew / UPI | Stock Photo

Morena Baccarin can be seen as a guest star in “The Twilight Zone” this year. File photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Director Jordan Peele, winner of the award for best original screenplay for “Get Out”, appears with his Oscar at the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

January 12 (UPI) – Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman and Joel McHale signed up to star in the season 2 episodes of CBS All Access The Twilight Zone,

Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Tony Hale, Chris Meloni, Jimmi Simpson, Gillian Jacobs and Daniel Sunjata are also booked as guest stars for 2020 in the anthology series.

Executive producer and narrator Jordan Peele wrote the episode “Downtime,” which will feature Baccarin, Domingo, and Hale.

Peele is an Oscar-winning filmmaker, whose works include Go out and Us,

The original Twilight Zone broadcast on CBS from 1959 to 1964.