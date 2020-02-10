Billy Porter enchants Oscar’s red carpet with a cascade of golden feathers, pink dominates show business

Billie Eilish (center) and Finneas O’Connell (left) pose with Billy Porter on arrival of the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. – Reuters picture

LOS ANGELES, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Pose star Billy Porter promised a surprise yesterday for the Oscars red carpet.

Porter, who dominated red carpets with sensational, gender-specific outfits last year, kicked off the 92nd Academy Awards in a couture outfit by Giles Deacon paired with a gold-feathered top and a voluminous printed dress Jimmy Choo shoes – also golden ,

“Welcome to the # academyawards2020. Let the fashion games begin! Porter wrote in a Twitter post posting a photo and details of his outfit.

Rain threatened to dampen – if not the mood, maybe some of the elaborate hairstyles and dresses of the many Hollywood stars who were walking on the red carpet yesterday afternoon.

Actress Regina King, one of the presenters of the night and last year’s Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel If Beale Street Could Talk, walked across the red carpet in a light pink Versace dress with a strap top set with diamonds.

“I think it works with the weather because it’s warm,” King said, jokingly referring to the cool weather outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

When asked about television personality Ryan Seacrest after last year’s win, she replied, “It is surreal in many ways for the play I won – that James Baldwin has so much to do with American culture and literature. I still can’t believe this is the anniversary of this moment. “

Pink chose the nomination for best supporting actress and Hollywood royalty Laura Dern for this year’s award ceremony. She adorned the red carpet in a pale pink dress with a top that was set with draped black crystals.

Julia Butters, the 10-year-old actress who starred alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, chose a pink dress with puff sleeves and was said to have stuck a turkey sandwich in her designer handbag.

“Julia Butters put a turkey sandwich in her purse because I don’t like some of the food here,” wrote Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman in a Twitter post that showed a photo of a grinning butter and her sandwich.

But it wasn’t just about fashion.

Director Spike Lee paid homage to the late Los Angeles basketball star Kobe Bryant on the Oscars red carpet with a purple and gold jacket with the number 24 on the lapel – the number of Bryant’s jersey.

“Tribute, honor, tribute – we all miss him,” said an emotional Lee during a short interview on the red carpet. – Reuters

