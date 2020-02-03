Billy Porter pays tribute to Sesame Street with the Legendary Academy Award tuxedo dress and the Go Apes petitioners ** t

Billy Porter attends the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood.Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Billy Porter has gone from one of the most famous streets in the world to another.

The Broadway superstar will make an appearance on Sesame Street in his 51st season.

And the winner of the Emmy, Grammy and Tony Awards took his famous dress for the trip.

He will wear his iconic 2019 Oscars outfit – a tuxedo dress, designed by Christian Siriano – as he continues his series of favorites and his new fame.

Porter joins the endless cavalcade of famous notables who stopped at the classic children’s program, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last fall.

Sesame Street’s official Twitter feed described the filming of Porter as “an iconic day with an iconic person” when the news was announced on Thursday and showing snapshots of Porter with Elmo and on set.

On his Twitter account, actor Pose said he “was tickled to meet @elmo and the gang at @sesamestreet”.

But the holy rollers who incite hatred were not delighted that the loud and proud LGBTQ + activist made his debut on the show.

The pellet of him, right?

In the 24 hours following the appearance on social networks, people “fed up” formed to denounce the spot for Porter, launching a petition and demanding that the network put an end to the episode.

“The promotion of drag queens, seen at this year’s Super Bowl and also in libraries across the country, is a coordinated effort by LGBT activists to” normalize “their morally and scientifically dangerous ideology with young people,” part of the Life Petitions petition titled “Parents Ask Sesame Street to Give Up the Drag Queen Show”.

“Transgenderism is not a matter of love. It’s a disorder (sic) – gender dysphoria – that has absolutely no place in a children’s program. ”

Drag queen? Billy Porter?

Oh. Okay.

Ignorance is so f @ # $ ing happiness and people like to be stuck on stupid.

The classic, award-winning training power is not a drag queen – he just played one on Broadway (in Kinky Boots).

People should talk about what they know.

But I guess if everyone did, the world would probably be really boring, right?

So I will not comment on “gender dysphoria” because I have no idea what it is.

So I’m going to leave it where it is.

Over there!

Unfortunately, the group which claims to be “the main petition platform for the exclusive service of the pro-life and pro-family communities” initially asked 30,000 people to join its mission and, on Sunday evening, gathered more than 33,000 signatures.

The hatred that hatred, bigotry and marginalization have led these petitioners (for lack of a better term) to completely confuse gender identity and gender presentation, which are TWO TOTALLY DIFFERENT THINGS.

But I’m going astray.

Porter appeared by chance on the Tamron Hall talk show Thursday morning before the news was announced.

“I have spent the majority of my life in the race for masculinity trying to be masculine enough to get a gig,” Carnegie Mellon alumnus Carnegie Mellon told Hall from television. Hall devoted the entire episode to the fluidity of genres and the celebration of pride. The former Today Show hostess was even seen sailing and “blaming” during part of the show featuring members of LaBeija’s House.

“It’s all about masculinity, especially for a black man,” he continued on his path of full self-acceptance. “If you are not masculine enough, you are fired. You cannot find a job. You do not get a job, you do not get a job. It was a real thing for me all my life , it wasn’t just the case. I was just trying to be masculine enough to have the concert and then when I was about forty, I said I’m going to retire from this race. “

“None of us are free until we are all free,” he said elsewhere in the interview about the change he wants to see. “The space in which we find ourselves, where we are apparently so divided, is actually historically the time when people come together more than ever because we have to and because we have to. Otherwise, everything will implode. Creatively, we have always been at the forefront, as creatives, as architects of change. This is an example of that … We can change the molecular structure of what’s in someone’s heart. This is what creates change for good. This is what we need. Change who sticks, change for good. “

