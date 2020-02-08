Billy Sheehan says he has never been officially offered a bass position in Van Halen

Billy Sheehan says he was never officially asked to join VAN HALEN,

The bassist, whose early band TALAS open for VAN HALEN In 1981, the clarification three days after an interview he gave The Metal Voice, quoted him as saying he was offered the position in ” VAN HALEN on three different occasions.

On Friday, Sheehan took to his Facebook Page to share an article entitled “Mr. Bigs Billy Sheehan explains why he refused to be Van Halen’s bass player” EVH The offer never came through on three different occasions when he asked me if I was in his band. They never went through an official offer, so I never turned it down because it failed at some point. This is the result of recycling old news (of which I have already spoken) because I thought I was doing a favor to a small website asking for an interview and then they decided to do this as a headline (for clicks) and many to use Other websites have taken up the “story” to get more clicks. Prepared, inaccurate and renamed old messages. Never happened. “

in the The Metal Voice Interview, Sheehan the question was asked: “Have you ever been offered the position of bass player for VAN HALEN“He replied:” Three times over the years. And I found it a great, great honor. However, I’m torn because I love Michael Anthonyand I think he’s the best bass player for VAN HALEN, And as much as I would have loved to do it, I want to see it Michael in the band. And I’m not even sure why they asked me in the band because I think Michael is a great player and a great singer. Who knows what it was like? But it was simply a great honor to be associated with them in some form. “

Upon request from The Metal Voice in what era of VAN HALEN he was asked to join the group Sheehan said: “It was the tour after the “Women and children first” Trip. I think it was ‘Fair warning’, We talked about it back then. And then I talked to (singer) Dave (Lee Roth) about it too. I mostly talked to (guitarist) Eddie (Van Halen), and I (spoke to) Dave I remember talking about it in Toronto, Canada. I came to see Buffalo play them. And then, in the end, ‘1984’ (Tour), I remember Ed took me to the stage to show me the set up and we talked about it. … The last time I went down, I went upstairs Eddie‘s studio when I lived in LA a few years ago and jammed with him and (drummer) Alex (Van Halen) for a while. And then we thought about doing something. But it didn’t happen. “

Sheehan continued to play Roththe first two solo albums, “Eat her and smile” (1986) and “Skyscraper” (1988) before leaving the band.

Anthony. Hagar. Alex and Eddie Van Halen last teamed up in 2004 for a US summer tour. In exchange for participating in the tour, Anthony According to reports, he had to agree to a cut in wages and sign his rights to the band name and logo.

In 2007 the Van Halen Brothers, Wolfgang Van Halen and Roth announced that they would be on a reunion tour. Anthony told later Music Radar that he “learned about this tour like everyone else – in the press.”



