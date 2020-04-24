Bin Laden Raid Navy SEAL dog story

Military dogs are “part of the team [s] of the family,” said Will Chesney, retired SEAL dog handler and author of No Ordinary Dog: My SEAL Team Partner in Raid Bin Laden, offering his thoughts in the Friday edition of SiriusXM. Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Mark Semos, writer and producer on CBS’s SEAL Team, joined Chesney.

“I considered him my son,” said Chesney of Cairo, the Belgian Malinois he handled for years. “On the team, he’s part of the family, part of the team, we’ve always said he’s my son, and everyone else is his uncles. He’s always listened to me, but also to everyone, but I was always his father.

Chesney added, “The bond is crazy. You’re asking the dog to risk his life over and over again. You like dogs to start and take that bond and just multiply it, because it risks life almost every night.

Cairo had an “interruption,” Chesney recalled, which allowed the dog to differentiate between working and downtime. “Cairo had this switch,” he added, recalling how his SEAL teammates enjoyed playing with Cairo “like a family pet”.

TO LISTEN:

Chesney explains that dog candidates from Navy SEAL teams go through a rigorous selection and training process.

“[We’re] making sure the dog will stay in the fight,” Chesney remarked. “You’re asking the dog to go, at night, away from his handlers to a dark room to fight someone twice his size. You have to make sure the dog won’t run away. You want that dog engage in fights. One of the main tests is to find out the dog’s behavior in this situation. “

Semos described No Ordinary Dog as “the true story of what happened to this dog, because it is an important part of the story. It’s a beautiful story that proved that his dogs are a team boy than any other Navy SEAL who has ever put on the trident. “

“One of the reasons we all come together and find ourselves so friendly with dogs is because, in a way, they do something that people can’t,” Semos said. “They didn’t live there in the past. They don’t care about the future. They live perfectly in the present always here and now, just always present. It’s a really powerful message. … it’s something we can all apply to our lives.”

Cairo was revoked in April 2015.

Breitbart News Daily live broadcasts during SiriusXM Patriot weekdays 125 business days from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.