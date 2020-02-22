[bindi-&-robert-irwin-shell-out-tribute-to-late-father-steve-irwin-on-his-birthday]

The Irwin family are remembering the late Steve Irwin this weekend.

The famed Crocodile Hunter would have been 58 many years now (February 22) and his little ones, Bindi and Robert, are paying out tribute on his birthday.

“Dad, Now is your birthday. I experienced an more solid cup of tea just how you preferred it. I hugged Mum for you and explained to her how considerably we enjoy her,” Bindi shared on Instagram. “Robert and I went on a hike by way of the mountains you cherished. I watched a single of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you. I walked by way of your place of work in the zoo and smiled at our old household pictures. These days and every single working day I overlook you and really like you over and above description. You are constantly with me. ❤️”

“Family Constantly ❤️,” Robert only wrote, along with a family image.

Bindi‘s fiance Chandler Powell also shared a information for Steve.

“Thank you for inspiring me and the whole planet to love all wildlife. You would be so proud of Bindi, Terri and Robert carrying on the astounding perform you began. We will all make certain your information lives on for generations❤️🐊,” he wrote on his website page.