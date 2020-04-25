Biology requires that sport have male-female separation

A public policy professor at Georgia State University is talking about the debate over whether biological men who “identify” themselves as transgender women or women should be allowed to compete against biological women.

Callie Burt says “No”

“This is not debatable,” Burt said in a comment in the United States of Idaho, a newspaper is the first state to pass a law to protect female athletes from competition again.

Other states have also tried to address the debate through legislation, including Arizona. In Connecticut, three women athletes have filed a lawsuit against the state’s athletic group to allow transgender women to compete against female athletes in state high schools.

Burt wrote about how the challenges to Idaho law were wrong:

The ACLU announced a legal challenge to the Idaho House Bill 500, the “Equity in Women’s Sports Act.” Agreeing that this legislation is discriminatory, harmful and anti-transgender, the ACLU suggested that this bill “prohibits trans girls from sports” by “addressing a problem that does not exist.” The legal director of ‘Idaho ACLU, Ritchie Eppink, noted that “since its introduction we have been fighting this unconstitutional and odious legislation.”

They have been fighting it, but is it hateful, discriminatory and anti-transparent? I present it is not. Is there a real problem? I send that yes.

Sports are separated by sex due to male-female biological differences of which we are all aware. Starting before puberty and after accelerating, men are stronger, faster and older than women, on average, and not close.

Moreover, this difference in sex is not about socialization or effort; it is about biology. Male physiology (muscle mass, increased hemoglobin, bone strength, hip shape, lower fat composition) is exceptionally advantageous for sports. As others have pointed out, the fastest female of all time has her world record baptized every year by high school boys. If sports were not separated by sex, there would be almost no college athletes, no professional athletes, and zero Olympic athletes for the vast majority of sports (e.g., track, swimming, tennis, basketball, soccer, cycling, racing). ice skating and so on). For female athletes to benefit from competitive sports, including the opportunity to be on teams and win occasionally, sports must be segregated by sex. This is not debatable.

He didn’t say the way the LGTBI movement has tried to replace biological sex with “gender”.

“Gender (identity) is not synonymous with sex. Transgender people experience a “gender mismatch,” but they still have sex, and it’s on that basis that they’re transgender, “Burt wrote.” People shouldn’t be discriminated against because of gender, and transgender people deserve it. full human rights. However, there is no “human right” to provisions on the opposite sex. In other words, maintaining sex-based rights is not discriminatory for people of the opposite sex (including transgender people). “

Burt is said not to discriminate against anyone, including people based on their “gender identity.”

But, Burt argues, gender has nothing to do with it.

“Women are not disadvantaged towards men in sport because of their gender – they are female (some are not) or because of their gender identity – they feel feminine (some are not, only they are), but because of their gender. his sex, “Burt wrote. “Allowing men born (trans girls or trans women) to sport in girls and women doesn’t make sense because gender is irrelevant to sport.”

Burt wrote that Idaho law is not “hateful” and that the premise of the ACLU’s claims is false.

“In addition, the ACLU states that HB500 bans trans sports girls; that’s false, “Burt wrote.” It bans men born of competitive women’s athletics, which is, in my opinion, a justifiable policy based on the latest scientific evidence on men’s advantages in sport. “

Burt points out that there are also eligibility requirements for other sports, including Paralympics or age group competitions.

“Female-based rights matter, and for sport at the very least, gender is irrelevant,” Burt concluded.

