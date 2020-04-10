Bipartisan members push remote voting again

The prospect of remote voting in Congress remains dark, but lawmakers from both parties are urging them to rethink leadership. The Problem Solvers Caucus-a bipartisan group of 50 members-is calling on House leaders to reconsider this issue. Senators from both parties will also boost efforts, as the country fights the spread of the new coronavirus, mainly by not gathering in large groups.

A party rally led by Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer and Republican Tom Reed has offered congressional proposals such as voting by telephone or videoconference and installing voting machines in regional offices to cast roll-call votes from a distance. Sent to the leader.

“It’s time to plan and approve another way for the US House of Representatives to work,” wrote lawmakers.

The group also proposed an executive committee discussion through video conferencing technology. The group addressed concerns that videoconferencing could be interrupted or hacked, and noted that face-to-face hearings had already been disturbed by protesters.

The letter highlights the actions taken by countries such as the United Kingdom and Japan, which have started voting from home during the pandemic. The EU Parliament has allowed members to vote by email about coronavirus law last month, and Spain has already introduced a remote voting system for national emergencies.

“Unlike the 1918 flu pandemic, modern technology offers us many options to manage safely and securely from afar during these tough situations,” they said .

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the idea. “[W] e is not there yet, regardless of the number of letters sent by someone, we will not be there,” she said Thursday.

There is increasing pressure on leadership over the ability to vote remotely as pessimistic views remain that parliamentarians can physically return to the House of Parliament by April 20.

“I will be very frank with you. I don’t want anyone who might not be healthy for them to come back at any time,” Pelosi said. “But we are now concerned about American health.”

Pelosi is unanimously seeking to pass the next bill. However, she is uncomfortable with remote voting because of security, technology, and constitutional issues. She told reporters that she was “enthusiastic” about organizing committee meetings electronically, but that was “not allowed.”

“If we need to change the rules, we need to be careful. It has taken three years since 9/11,” Pelosi said. “Our rules are our best protection.”

Across the State Capitol, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has refused to vote remotely, despite increasing pressure from both the Republicans and Democrats in the Senate to take the place of voice. Last month, Illinois Democrat Senator Dick Durbin and Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman announced a resolution to amend Senate rules that would allow members to vote remotely during a national crisis. The voting has gained some momentum.

Missouri GOP senator Roy Brandt acknowledged that Congress is unlikely to return on April 20, but “may need to figure out a way to return,” he said. Some of these issues need to be addressed. ”

The Senate failed to approve Thursday’s legislation during a pro-forma session to expand funding for a salary protection program that provides loans to SMEs to keep them small during a pandemic. Pelosi opposes the bill and calls for the inclusion of financing for a community-based financial business that services the minority community.

Kentucky Republican Thomas Massy said he opposed the previous stimulating coronavirus remedies bill and called for a vote in the lower house, but if leaders would unanimously pass the bill, they would do so again. Was.

The House of Representatives can pass the bill by unanimous consent or by voice voting, without requiring a member to be physically in the chamber, unless one member disputes.

Mr. Massy said that with unanimous consent, the House would not permit the passage of the next bill, primarily for SME financing. “Again, they encourage Nancy Pelosi to hand it over on their own and allow us all to be at home,” said Massy in an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday. Was.

“It doesn’t fly, it doesn’t fly in the Constitution, it doesn’t fly for accountability to taxpayers,” said Massy.

