Bipartisan Senate Intel Report upholds intelligence agency’s assessment of Russian interference in 2016

On Tuesday, the Senate Information Commission published a review of the joint evaluation issued by the US intelligence agency on the Russian cooperative campaign to influence the 2016 presidential elections. The review is the fourth to second chapter of the Commission’s investigation of the actions of the Russian government for over three years.

The Commission, in its extensively edited 158-page report, found that an intelligence agency community assessment [ICA] commissioned by former President Barack Obama in late 2016 pointed to a case of unprecedented Russian intervention in the United States in 2016. , Which presents a coherent, well-constructed intelligence base. Presidential election. “The report was unanimously approved by the Senate of the Commission.

Committee chairman Republican Senator Richard Barr said in a statement accompanying the announcement of the report: “The ICA has a strong tradecraft, sound analytical reasoning, and one analytical line on which it occurred. Reflects the proper justification of the disagreement in. ” “The Commission found no reason to challenge the intelligence’s conclusions.”

The declassified version of the ICA is edited by the CIA, FBI, National Security Agency [NSA] and National Intelligence Agency [ODNI] departments, and is otherwise highly classified, and is generally available on 6 January 2017. Published

Interviews with those involved in the drafting of the ICA showed that “analysts were not under politically motivated pressure to reach a particular conclusion,” a review of the Commission showed.

“All analysts said they were free to discuss, object to content and assess confidence levels as they would normally and appropriately for the analytical process,” the report said.

In a study that turned out to be even more controversial over time, an accompanying assessment that the Russian government’s efforts were designed to increase the chances of Donald Trump candidates winning the election while hurt Hillary Clinton. had. The decision was made with high confidence by the CIA and FBI. The NSA was moderately confident.

Presidential Republican allies later argued that Russia, rather than intervening for any candidate, was only intended to distract the political process of the United States.

The ICA’s main findings come with “high confidence,” as President Putin of Russia orders an impact campaign aimed at the 2016 elections, undermining confidence in the US election process. Was intended.

The Senate Information Committee previously published a brief, uncategorized summary of its findings on ICA, proclaiming it as a “ healthy information product ” in July 2018, and enhanced by continued gathering of information thereafter. It was. The Commission has failed an evaluation to provide an inadequate “historical background” about Russia’s previous attempts at blocking elections. However, when the levels of confidence of the institution in the findings differed, the Committee determined that “analysis discrepancies were reasonably, transparently and openly discussed” by the relevant analysts and the director.

Republican members of the House Intelligence Commission told ICA in their report on the issue that Russia favored Mr. Trump, saying that the agency was unable to adopt “appropriate analytical trade techniques.” I made a mistake.

US intelligence continues to warn that Moscow could again try to intervene in the 2020 presidential election, perhaps using more sophisticated tactics. The question of whether Russia favors a particular candidate has already proved politically opposed.

In February, Mr. Trump, Secretary of State Joseph Maguire, reported to the House Intelligence Committee at a confidential reporting session that ODNI’s Shelby Pearson announced Mr. Trump’s “preferences” in the 2020 elections. I suddenly fired my deputy. In a subsequent briefing to all members of the parliament, the administration said that there was “no support” for the idea that Putin favored the candidate over another. Pearson was excluded from the latter briefing.

The Senate Information Committee has released three previous volumes of its final product. The first focused on election security and was published in July 2019. The second, released in October 2019, was about Russia’s collaborative campaign on social media. The third valued the Obama administration’s response to Russian efforts.

Volume 5 and the final volume, still in draft, focus on the concerns of espionage resulting from the linking of the US political campaign to Moscow.

