Bird birds remain on the plane despite a traumatic history

To ensure a sufficiently large audience, most superhero movies are rated PG-13 by the MPAA. Birds of Prey, now in theaters, is the first film in the DC Extended Universe to rank R.

“Harley’s not really someone to hold back. The R-rating really allowed us to get to the next level with racing scenes,” says Margot Robbie, the lead actor and producer of the film. , Birds of Prey follow Harley Quinn (Robbie), as she now has to live a life without immunity under Joker’s protection.

Watch: If you’re a fan of DC movies and would like to see subtle direction, colorful aesthetics and a range of violence.

Skip it: If you want a more consistent and conventional storytelling method and a PG-13 superhero movie.

Review

Like her tradition in the Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie in the leadership role gives another fine performance as a child psychopath. This woman-child is Harley Quinn, who has PTSD, and where flashbacks to his previous life with the Joker still haunt him. Robbie comes into this role with passion and seriousness, offering the accent of his character as if from the New York working class. This makes sense, as Gotham City is always regarded as a fantastic and dark version of Big Apple.

On the technical side, director Cathy Yan was at the helm of Birds of Prey. Simply put, her art is promising for the Chinese-American director. Yan becomes the second woman and the first Asian woman to direct any American superhero film and the Birds of Prey sing with a ferocious energy from start to finish. Along with the acclaimed Matthew Libatique movie, Yan directs a shock wave that makes the Suicide Squad feel like a subtle ripple.

Like the red, white and blue that make up Harley Quinn’s face, hair and clothes, each scene appears as a kaleidoscopic feast for the eyes. From fireworks to confetti, violent sand and stairwells, Birds of Prey is a visual treat. The film achieves the blend of fine direction, camera function and tracks.

Where it doesn’t stand up to this level of cinematic production is the story and script of the film. The Birds of Prey flies at low levels of plot and structure. That is, the story of the young Harley Quinn doesn’t really start until the middle of the movie. Many of the first 35-40 minutes play so frustrating and dirty. This is the intention of writer Christina Hodson, as Quinn is quite manic or frantic.

As a result, then, Robbie narrates his recent past, explaining, overcoming himself, and then going back in time to explain better. Whether intended or not, Hodgson’s music feels very freaky, as if writing her own film. (For example, “let me go back and explain.”) Diehard Quinn fans will have no problem and will probably enjoy this random story lineup. For others, Birds of Prey will play without a scheduled flight route.

Assessment

Bird birds (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) are a success, for the most part. It gets a general recommendation, largely due to the art of pure filmmaking, lead performances by both Margot Robbie and Ewan McGregor, a live music recording and extroverted and live tracks like Harley Quinn herself. Unfortunately, what distinguishes Birds of Prey from an otherwise great movie is a complicated and delicate story. This does not make it any less enjoyable. But it also does not go far enough in an elevation that otherwise would be possible.

Rating: 6.1 / 10