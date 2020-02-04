Bird lovers are protesting Liberty National’s expansion plan for Liberty State Park

The 18th hole at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. (Ben Jared / PGA TOUR)

An exclusive golf club in New Jersey, where the game’s elite players have played in the past, believes there is a risk of PGA tour events being lost unless a migratory habitat is allowed to exist, which is in a neighboring state park.

Understandably, birders in the Jersey City area are not at all pleased with Liberty National’s proposal to expand to 22 acres in Liberty State Park. The public land where the course plans to build three new holes is called Caven Point, and its high reed and sandy beaches are home to species such as the sandpiper and American oystercatcher, according to the New York Times.

“It’s really just an obscenity to me,” said Rick Cordner, an avid bird watcher and treasurer of the Friends of Liberty State Park, The Times. “It breaks my heart to think there could be a bulldozer plowing it for a golf course.”

In return for the expansion to part of Caven Point, which environmentalists claim would disturb the migratory habitat, Liberty National would make other investments in the park, such as ball fields and basketball courts.

“If we are unable to meet the requirements of these tournaments, they will simply be moved to a different location,” said Chris Donnelly, spokesman for Liberty National.

A bill called the Liberty State Park Protection Act, designed to prevent private contractors from disturbing the park’s public land, has been reintroduced into New Jersey law after initially receiving no support. A second vote is expected to take place in the summer.

“If they could make it to Liberty State Park, no park would be safe,” said MP Raj Mukherji, the main sponsor of the law.

