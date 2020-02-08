Bird of prey opening weekend falls short of expectations

Birds of Prey opening weekend falls short of expectations

Despite the great positive response from the critics and the great anticipation for the project, the most recent spin-off in the DCEU birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) has got off to a rocky start when early box office numbers point to Margot Robbie’s female team film, which earns less money than originally expected. (About deadline)

The Suicide Mission The planned opening of the spin-off was originally between $ 50 and $ 55 million. However, after Thursday night’s previews brought in just $ 4 million, Friday’s revenue is expected to be $ 12.6 million for a weekend total of $ 33.5 million. This figure is well below the $ 50 million minimum revenue hoped for by Warner Bros. and the lower updated projection of $ 45 million after Thursday night’s shows behind similar projects such as: Logan and Dead Pool, However, given the much more positive feedback from critics and audiences about many other franchise projects, including its predecessor, the studio continues to hope that the R-rated risk of $ 85 million will change become.

RELATED: Birds of Prey Review

Margot Robbie will resume it Suicide Mission Role of Harley Quinn in the film, which also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as villain Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya can be seen. Ali Wong (Degrees down from the boat), Robert Catrini (American crime history), Steven Williams (IT) and Derek Wilson (preacher) complete the ensemble.

Cathy Yan (Dead pigs) will lead the spin-off and make her the first Asian director to make a superhero film. The script was written by Christina Hodson (bumblebee).

RELATED: Harley Quinn is back in First Birds of Prey Movie Teaser!

It’s in the DC comics birds of prey The mostly female superheroes included Oracle / Batgirl, Black Canary, Huntress, Catwoman, Hawkgirl, Powergirl, Poison Ivy, Vixen and Katana, which were played by Karen Fukuhara in Suicide Mission, A short-lived live action TV series called birds of prey broadcast on the WB from 2002 to 2003 for 13 episodes, with Ashley Scott as Huntress, Dina Meyer as Barbara Gordon / Oracle, Ian Abercrombie as Alfred Pennyworth and Mia Sara as Harley Quinn.

Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) is now in theaters!