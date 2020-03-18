Birds of Prey Digital Specific Functions, Pre-Buy Announced!

Birds of Prey Electronic Specific Options, Pre-Purchase Introduced!

The special options and pre-order information for the Digital Version of Birds of Prey and the Amazing Emancipation of 1 Harley Quinn has been revealed! You can examine out the exclusive capabilities shown under for the film, set to arrive on Electronic on March 24, and pre-get your copy in this article!

From Warner Bros. Residence Leisure and DC, the Birds of Prey particular characteristics involve:

-Birds Eye See Mode

-Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather

-Grime and Crime

-Wild Nerds

-Romanesque

-Sanity is Sooo Final Season

-A Really like/Skate Partnership

-Gag Reel

Margot Robbie reprises her Suicide Squad role of Harley Quinn in the movie, which also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as the villain Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Ali Wong (Fresh Off the Boat), Robert Catrini (American Crime Story), Steven Williams (IT) and Derek Wilson (Preacher) spherical out the ensemble.

Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) directed the spin-off, building her the initial female Asian director to helm a superhero movie. The script was penned by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee).

In the DC Comics, the Birds of Prey are a typically feminine superhero workforce has included Oracle/Batgirl, Black Canary, Huntress, Catwoman, Hawkgirl, Energy Female, Poison Ivy, Vixen, and Katana, who was performed by Karen Fukuhara in Suicide Squad. A short-lived are living-action Television set series titled Birds of Prey aired on The WB from 2002-to-2003 for 13 episodes, starring Ashley Scott as Huntress, Dina Meyer as Barbara Gordon/Oracle, Ian Abercrombie as Alfred Pennyworth and Mia Sara as Harley Quinn.

Warner Bros. Images Presents a LuckyChap Amusement Creation, a Clubhouse Photographs Manufacturing, a Kroll & Co. Enjoyment Manufacturing, the film will also be created available on VOD on April 7.

