‘Birds of Prey’ has a bad opening weekend at the box office

Despite warm critic reviews, Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn) seems to have made a disappointing debut at the box office.

The new Harley Quinn film now claims the worst opening title for a DC Extended Universe film that raised $ 33.35 million at the box office on the first weekend.

Shazam had previously held that record at $ 53 million when it was released last year, while Birds of Prey predecessor Suicide Squad outperformed at the box office and raised $ 133 million on its debut.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey”. Photo credit: Warner Bros

Birds of Prey also posted $ 48 million abroad, although it is worth noting that the film could be more popular in the coming weeks, especially as it isn’t exposed to major competition at the box office.

In the four-star NME review, we said, “Birds Of Prey may not be DC’s first female comic book, but it is certainly the most beautiful and violent. If bloody brawls and faces cut off in front of the camera are good enough for the boys, they are definitely good enough for the women.

“Above all, Birds Of Prey is exciting fun, full of moments of warmth and light amidst brutality and a breakneck race for survival with some of the worst Gotham fans.”

Meanwhile, the original comic book author Gail Simone argued that in Birds of Prey the role of Cassandra Cain was a “missed opportunity”.

“I like her, it’s fun to see her, the actress is adorable (Ella Jay Basco) is great in the role,” she wrote in a Twitter thread. “But she doesn’t look like Cass.”