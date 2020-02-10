Birds of prey take first place, but are scarce at the box office

Despite some important ones joker Oscar wins tonight, not everything is good in the DC comics world. Warner Bros. originally forecast a profit of $ 45 to $ 55 million birds of prey opened at # 1 with domestic sales of $ 33.2 million. Despite a solid 81% at Rotten Tomatoes and a B + CinemaScore, the female action comedy led by Margot Robbie could not match the level of the similarly stylized one Dead Pool Franchise. At costs north of $ 85 million before P&A, birds performed more at eye level with the opening of the second John Wick Film (which cost $ 40 million) … except that the Harley Quinn character emerged from the 2016 financial luck Suicide Missionthat opened to 100 million more than birds with $ 133 million.

International birds of prey raised $ 48 million for a worldwide profit of $ 81.2 million. The ratings of the coming weekend will tell everything about whether the film will have legs if it goes against it Sonic the Hedgehog. Fantasy Island and The photography, Hopefully in 2021 The suicide commission -also with Harley- will benefit from the positive response of the audience to the new film.

From Sony Bad boys for life continued his stamina thanks to Robbies Suicide Mission and focus Co-star Will Smith. The threequel promotion dropped one place to second and earned $ 12 million for a total of $ 166.3 million domestically and $ 336.3 million worldwide.

Universal is at # 3 1917who may not have made Best Picture tonight, but have managed to win the awards in an impressive $ 9 million (only 5% less than last weekend) for $ 132.5 million domestically and 287 $ 3 million worldwide.

Universal’s Dolittle The family audience also saw decent growth, down just 12%, with domestic sales of $ 63.9 million and global sales of $ 158.6 million.

From Sony Jumanji: The next level Strongly held in fifth place with $ 5.5 million for $ 298.4 million domestically and just under $ 300 million. Worldwide, $ 768.4 million was used, a little less than $ 200 million Welcome to the jungle$ 962.1 million, but still a good performance.