Birds of Prey Teases Early Digital Release in New Trailer

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey teases early digital launch in new trailer

Warnes Bros. has introduced a manufacturer new trailer for the early electronic launch of Cathy Yan’s Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. Yan also took to Twitter to credit score and thank enthusiasts for supporting Birds of Prey‘s launch following week. The movie is set to arrive on Electronic and on VOD on March 24, and pre-buy your copy in this article!

Buckle up. Harley and the Birds are about to flock it up Own #BirdsofPrey on Digital 3/24! https://t.co/f6duqN0byY pic.twitter.com/km2lwA4046

— Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) March 17, 2020

Woohoo! Birds of Prey will in actuality be readily available for digital rental on March 24! Thanks to all the fans and supporters out there. I’m just joyful men and women will be equipped to take pleasure in new and enjoyable films appropriate now.

— Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 17, 2020

As theaters all around the entire world carry on to close down due to the ongoing international pandemic, significant studios have in the long run made the decision to give early VOD releases to their new films such as: Universal’s Trolls Globe Tour and Blumhouse’s The Hunt and Invisible Male.

Relevant: Birds of Prey and The Gentlemen Receiving Early VOD Releases!

From Warner Bros. Household Leisure and DC, the Birds of Prey specific capabilities involve:

-Birds Eye Watch Mode

-Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather

-Grime and Criminal offense

-Wild Nerds

-Romanesque

-Sanity is Sooo Past Season

-A Enjoy/Skate Romance

-Gag Reel

Margot Robbie reprises her Suicide Squad role of Harley Quinn in the movie, which also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as the villain Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Ali Wong (Contemporary Off the Boat), Robert Catrini (American Crime Story), Steven Williams (IT) and Derek Wilson (Preacher) spherical out the ensemble.

Cathy Yan (Lifeless Pigs) directed the spin-off, creating her the 1st feminine Asian director to helm a superhero film. The script was penned by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee).

Associated: Birds of Prey Evaluate

In the DC Comics, the Birds of Prey are a typically woman superhero staff has integrated Oracle/Batgirl, Black Canary, Huntress, Catwoman, Hawkgirl, Electrical power Girl, Poison Ivy, Vixen, and Katana, who was played by Karen Fukuhara in Suicide Squad. A brief-lived are living-motion Television series titled Birds of Prey aired on The WB from 2002-to-2003 for 13 episodes, starring Ashley Scott as Huntress, Dina Meyer as Barbara Gordon/Oracle, Ian Abercrombie as Alfred Pennyworth and Mia Sara as Harley Quinn.

Warner Bros. Photos Presents a LuckyChap Leisure Production, a Clubhouse Pics Manufacturing, a Kroll & Co. Entertainment Production, the film experienced its theatrical launch in February 7.