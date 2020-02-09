“Birds of the bird” and the importance of female films

“The game birds (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn)” are officially out in theaters. The movie was expected to be action-packed, ass-kicking depiction of girl power, and that was it.

The film begins with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn working out her breakup with Mr J after giving the audience a brief recap of how he got there. As Harley goes through her breakup, it’s one of the only times I’ve ever seen a woman in a comic book and I thought, “this is realistic.”

It’s something “Birds of Prey” is doing very well, making women both powerful and undoubtedly real, incorrect, real human beings instead of perfection on a pedestal.

The film also stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez with Renee Montoya and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress. Ewan McGregor is wearing a black thug mask.

“Birds of Prey” does exactly what it wants to do. It is a female film depicting a strong group of women kicking many asses. And they do it very well.

Female films are comparatively rare in the film industry. Even when they come around, they rarely get the recognition they deserve. Hollywood, in general, is traditionally a male-dominated industry. Comic book movies, in particular, often suffer from a lack of female influence.

Movies like “Birds of Prey” are trying to change that. The film features a female director, Cathy Yan, and a full-fledged female protagonist. Margot Robbie is also the executive producer of the project.

Even the music is unexpectedly feminine. The film features classic badass girl pieces by artists such as Joan Jett and Heart, as well as new features by Halsey and Megan Thee stallion.

The importance of female films

Female projection films add an important and different perspective, especially when it comes to action films. There are very few action films focused on women. Having a story told by women about women is a new way to tell stories and portray characters and play scenes.

This is particularly demonstrated in one of the most important racing scenes in “Birds of Prey”. On stage, Harley offers Black Canary a tie. She’s such a small moment, but she’s an authentic female. Every real woman would want to tie her hair back when they fought like that.

These little details that movies with women can offer a unique experience to the public. For a young woman and an action fan, being represented on the screen in such an authentic way was clearly empowering. I sat there watching this movie and it felt like.

I saw at least 3 eye rolls from the corner of my eye to the men in the audience. But after sitting through every male-centric supermarket sausage fest of recent years, maybe we just have this.