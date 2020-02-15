[Birm & # 39 ham 1 – one Brentford]

%MINIFYHTMLb9c7429658ffcc866a1a9cc04523812011%

The marketing posture of the Brentford & # 39 s Sky Guess Championship was verified by the resurgent Birmingham in a one-one attract at St. Andrew & # 39 s.

The bees received a position thanks to Ethan Pinnock’s 1st target for the club to cancel Lukas Jutkiewicz’s 12th purpose of the year for Blues.

The draw extended Birmingham’s unbeaten streak to 10 video games in all competitions.

The blues dominated the early levels and the teenager sensation Jude Bellingham was close to providing them a six-minute lead.

The 16-yr-aged, a £ 30 million goal for Chelsea and Manchester United, entered and his 20-property roller defeat David Raya and recovered from the post.

Jeremie Bela confirmed a prolonged-range hard work inches extensive ahead of Jutkiewicz broke the deadlock just after 13 minutes.

Gary Gardner’s very low centre was overturned by former Brentford striker Scott Hogan on the near put up and Jutkiewicz delivered an impeccable complete.

But Brentford only essential four minutes to degree Pinnock’s initial goal for the club.

Emiliano Marcondes floated in a deep corner and no one picked up the center that went to the considerably submit.

Blues hit back and Raya shook Marc Roberts’s header, but the hosts essential a excellent quit from Lee Camp to deny Ollie Watkins his 21st objective of the period.

Watkins ran toward a immediate pass from Marcondes, but noticed his shot bravely blocked by the generally warn Camp that ran to lessen the angle.

Brentford sought to flip the screw in the remaining stages, but Camp again stood out to prevent Marcondes’ intense exertion.

Pinnock was practically the villain in the ultimate minutes when he seemed to push in the area, but referee Stephen Martin did not move.

What the managers said …

Birmingham & # 39 s Pep Clotet: “We are generating this transition and development to be much better with the ball and a lot more dominant. I feel that in the initial 25, 30 minutes we were being actually dominant, with great combos and a great offensive football.”

“We have been really powerful nowadays we did not have to defend any Brentford counterattack. This implies that the staff is not only building offensively, but also usually takes care of the critical factors that ought to be finished to stay away from receiving into trouble., As at the beginning of the year “.

From Brentford Thomas Frank: “We really should have won, but we have to choose challenges and be a lot more great at the decisive moments.”

“It was a challenging sport in challenging conditions, with wind, rain and a terrible pitch, but it was the very same for equally groups.”