Birmingham Arena, Live review for Louderthanwar.

Birmingham Arena

January 24, 2020

Slipknot returns to the UK, revitalized and is at the top of their game after the release of their triumphant sixth album ‘We Are Not You Kind’. Christopher Lloyd hits Birmingham to report, while Melanie Smith takes photos during the opening night of the UK tour in Manchester.

It has been a turbulent few years for Slipknot, but they have managed to get everything out of their bag on their latest album, which is universally praised as a return to form. To celebrate this, Slipknot has purchased their live extravaganza on our coast, and with them they have personally chosen the support band, Behemoth.

hippopotamus Frontman “Nergal” is central to the microphone, while his band comes together to perform a selection of songs from their impressive career from eleven albums. Nergal is covered in the regalia of a higher member of the clergy, and his face is that of a tortured spirit. This tortured spirit used to be a famous TV judge in the Polish version of The Voice, so you think there’s an element of melody to Behemoth’s sound, but it becomes clear that what they would rather do is to express your classic death joylessly. rowing metal dredging.

The set is heavy on the kind of metal that has been so deprived of choruses or hooks that the first explosion of excitement over the cacophonic sound washes over you, disappearing quickly, leaving your brain time to think about the irrelevant things in life , such as whether Behemoth gets a good energy agreement for their gas supply? They must be, based on the amount of flames that they use on stage. While the last song progressed indecipherably, the ghosts left the stage. Not long, however, it was time for Behemoth’s light return. But this was definitely not a James Brown cape throwing moment, no, they decided to come dressed up as the Scottish Widows from the 80s life insurance ads, lined with marching band drums. I’m sure it was meant to be creepy. I wonder if my life is assured, that maybe I am in the firing line after I have not enjoyed a bunch of doom fighters.

While Behemoth used their scary images to enhance their aesthetic as doom warriors, the beauty of Slipknot is that they choose not to live around the clock as their masked personas. It may be the nine scary masked musicians who burst onto the rock scene with their lyrics full of dark images in the late 1990s, and yet by putting down the masks, they can turn off theatrics to enable an element of honesty that identifies them like real, recognizable people, the ones their ‘maggot’ fans can relate to. Simply put, Slipknot is a day and night band. During the Manchester set they wear white uniforms, but here in Birmingham they are in Black. Day and night. The set list is full of brutal, punishing rhythms, and yet they also contain songs that contain pure explosions of wonderfully anthemic, radio-friendly choruses. Night and day.

Slipknot is in the UK to tour their latest album “We Are Not Your Kind”. There was some doubt about the relevance of Slipknot, six albums in, but the release made it perfectly clear that this was the sound of a rejuvenated band, recording at the start of their game. It is a rejuvenation that has also been crossed on the live shows, because this is a Slipknot that absolutely shatters the rather bleak show that I saw them playing at the NEC a few years ago.

The arrangement was reminiscent of the blue room of Kill Bill and the nine masked Slipknoteers slowly took to the stage and built the sold-out arena in a frenzy when the recent single Unsainted reached its pass. Corey Taylor is in front and roars the choir style choir, while various band members run through the entire store, often on long treadmill style treadmills, tipping 15,000 maggots into a frenzy that almost never leaves a solid two hours.

It was a set that avoided the more melodic aspects of the band career for the tough part. It is remarkable how popular and mainstream this band is, considering how heavy their music can be on points, as demonstrated on tracks such as (Sic) from their debut album, and transferred to Nero Forte from their latest album. During Nero, the blue Kill Bill room style set changes into a green, industrial landscape, complete with illuminated percussion stations that look like eyes, eyes that look out to a crowd looking for riffs. When Slipknot starts playing sets that are as fierce and stimulating as this one, they will certainly ensure that their visuals are on an equal footing. Flames, pyrotechnics, HD video projections and explosions abound, and none of them feel lazy. For two solid hours I had completely forgotten that I was in a big arena, perhaps the most stale of all locations, so immersed in the moment.

As the first set comes to an end, Slipknot does not return to confess, not with a series of big charts, but with three hardcore classics that bring the audience in an expansive bundle of raging joy. To get rid of a set, it focused with the same fury and joyful noise that made the band so relevant at the start of their career, and without alienating their more casual fan base, while being transported from feeling like they were in the The musical equivalent of an IKEA in a happening is no mean feat. It is a move that can only be performed by a band that proves behind the masks that they are just as passionate about their profession as they have ever been, and the fire is back in their belly.

