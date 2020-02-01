Birmingham City fans protest the club owners with the humorous banner “Get Dong Out Now” during the collision in Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City fans were disappointed with the club in the duel with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The fans unveiled a banner shortly after Blues’ s 1-0 win over Forest in St. Andrews.

Birmingham fans are unhappy with the club’s owners

The banner said (rather humorously): “Kill the club. Get Dong out now. “The second part related to the club’s managing director, Xuandong Ren.

The frustration among the supporters has increased, especially because of the lack of business in the transfer window. They didn’t sign another striker, even though Alvaro Gimenez was on loan.

They tried to sign the Wolves striker Renat Dadashov for a loan contract, but the switch failed.

Although Birmingham scored 1-0 against Forest in the 18th minute, they scored all three points.

Scott Hogan got the blues going again three minutes before the break before Kristian Pedersen scored the winner in the 74th minute.

The win over Forest puts Pep Clotet’s team in 17th place in the championship, while visitors missed the chance to close the gap between the top two when Wigan struck Leeds.