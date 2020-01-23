`` Birth tourism '': Trump administration will crack down on women giving birth in the United States for child citizenship

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration comes out on Thursday with new visa restrictions to restrict “birth tourism”, in which women travel to the United States to deliver so their children can have a coveted US passport.

Visa applicants considered by consular officials to come mainly to the United States to give birth will now be treated like other foreigners coming to the United States for medical treatment, according to State Department guidelines sent Wednesday and viewed by the Associated Press. Applicants will have to prove that they are coming for medical treatment and that they have the money to pay for it.

The State Department plans to publish the rules on Thursday, according to two officials familiar with the plans who spoke to the PA on condition of anonymity. The rules will take effect on Friday.

The practice of traveling to the United States to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion. And women are often honest about their intentions when they apply for a visa and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.

The administration of President Donald Trump has restricted all forms of immigration, but Trump has been particularly tormented by the issue of birthright citizenship – anyone born in the United States is considered a citizen, under the Constitution. The Republican president protested the threat and threatened to end it, but academics and members of his administration said it was not so easy to do.

Regulating tourist visas for pregnant women is one way to solve the problem, but it raises questions about how officers would determine if a woman is pregnant at the outset and if a woman could be refused by border officials who suspect she might be fair by looking at her.

Consular officers are not allowed to ask during visa interviews whether a woman is pregnant or intends to become pregnant. But they should determine whether a visa applicant would come to the United States primarily to deliver.

Birth tourism is a lucrative business in the United States and abroad. American companies take advertisements and charge up to $ 80,000 to facilitate practice, providing hotel rooms and medical care. Many women travel from Russia and China to deliver in the U.S. The U.S. has cracked down on the practice since before Trump took office.

There are no figures on the number of foreign women who travel to the United States specifically to give birth. The Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for tougher immigration laws, estimated that in 2012, about 36,000 foreign-born women gave birth in the United States, then left the country.

The draft rule is “intended to address the risks to national security and law enforcement associated with birth tourism, including criminal activities related to the birth tourism industry,” said a spokesman for the Department of State.

