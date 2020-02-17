[birthday-celebrations-for-bts’s-j-hope-choose-above-twitter’s-leading-18-around-the-globe-developments]

Army is celebrating the birthday of everyone’s hope, BTS’s J-Hope!

J-Hope turns 26 decades aged (in Western reckoning) on February 18, and shortly soon after midnight, the top rated 18 of Twitter’s all over the world trends were hashtags comprehensive of appreciate for him.

With #HappyBirthdayJhope grabbing No. 1, other developments involve his nickname Hobi, #OurRemedyJhope, his title Jung Hoseok, “제이홉_너하나로_다_위로가_된다는걸” (“J-Hope, for the reason that of you we’re comforted from all of that” — a reference to the lyrics of “Trivia: Just Dance”), and lots of more.

Suga tweeted at 12: 20 a.m. KST to wish J-Hope a content birthday, including a lot of laughter and the hashtag, “I’m initial.”

야 홉아 생일 축하한다! 하하하하하핫 #홉이생일ㅊㅋ #슈가형이야 #내가일등 #데헷 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 17, 2020

Look at out tweets from Army as they celebrate J-Hope’s big working day with most loved moments, like, and additional!

it really is time the globe appreciates that joy was basically invented by hobi and he really should acquire comprehensive credit for it #OurRemedyJhope #HappyBirthdayJhope pic.twitter.com/ST72uAN9Lh — primrose⁷☀️ (@SOLARlTY) February 17, 2020

HOW DID WE GET SO Blessed TO Find THIS Person?? Delighted BIRTHDAY HOSEOK?✨??THANK YOU FOR Currently being OUR HOPE AND OUR SUNSHINE WE ALL Enjoy YOU #HappyBirthdayJhope pic.twitter.com/sL4S22Q4Pc — britt ⁷ (@artdecoksj) February 17, 2020

hobi shelling out the initial minutes of his birthday w us, singing himself a pleased birthday tune, making a desire then blowing the candle, hes too important im crying #OurRemedyJhope#HappyHopeTime#HopeAlwaysHere#OurPrettyHobi#HAPPYJHOPEDAY#ILOVEJHOPE#HappyBirthdayJhope pic.twitter.com/7xL9sSPQXJ — Relatable J-hope (@relatablejhope) February 17, 2020

you provide lots of really colours, warmth & pleasure into our lives, hobi ? this is a minor birthday edit to present my appreciation in the direction of you. wishing you the happiest birthday ?#OurRemedyJhope#HappyBirthdayJhope #제이홉_너하나로_다_위로가_된다는걸pic.twitter.com/Zw5SMxfft6 — h☻pe day⁷ (@stussyjimin) February 17, 2020

Content birthday, J-Hope!